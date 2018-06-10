SilverStar Mountain Resort received about 22 centimetres of snow Sunday, June 10. (Tracey D Kyle Sullivan photo)

Snow on mountains, highway weather statements in effect

SilverStar Mountain Resort receives 22 cm of snow, alerts in effect for Coquihalla, Hwy 3, Connector

Winter is coming.

Or perhaps it simply never left SilverStar Mountain Resort, which received a fresh blanket of snow Sunday, June 10.

Wesla Wong, meteorologist and SilverStar spokesperson, measured 22 centimetres of snow at the resort Sunday morning.

As snow falls at higher elevations, Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt and Merritt to Kamloops, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

“Snow is possible this morning and again overnight and Monday morning for elevations above 1,300 metres,” Environment Canada said in a release.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

A cool and unstable airmass is now situated over the Interior. Bands of precipitation over the southern interior will likely give some snow near the summits of the Okanagan Connector, Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass. A few centimetres of snow are possible this morning and again overnight and Monday.

Other passes may see some wet snow too but accumulations are unlikely.

Meanwhile, in the Okanagan Valley, Environment Canada calls for more rain with a risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon.

Conditions are expected to persist throughout Sunday and Monday.

Related: Expect rain in the Okanagan and snow on the Coquihalla

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline spill much larger than B.C. government first reported
Next story
Kelowna family rallies support for prostate cancer

Just Posted

B.C. Public Safety Announcement: Wildfires & Air Quality

The B.C. government issues PSA warning people to to stay alert

Lincoln Yarama riding high in the rodeo world

Chase student to defend championship title in Merritt

Reaching out to Okanagan homeless veterans

VETS Canada creating network across Okanagan Valley

A better way of voting?

Talk will look at advantages of proportional representation in light of upcoming BC referendum.

RCMP congratulate, warn graduates to celebrate responsibly

Vernon North Okanagan officers don’t want to end up being your unanticipated grad date

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

The Walker family rides for their patriarch

The Okanagan Ride for Dad has an international guest via FaceTime

Trans Mountain pipeline spill much larger than B.C. government first reported

Ministry of Environment says the spill volume has been revised to 4,800 litres from 100 litres

Justify’s Triple Crown run caps magical run for B.C. breeder

John Gunther, owner of Glennwood Farm in Kentucky, bred 13th U.S. Triple Crown champion Justify

Thousands of Canadian breast cancer patients to gain from no-chemo study: experts

Results are expected to spare patients from having to undergo rounds of chemotherapy

Snow on mountains, highway weather statements in effect

SilverStar Mountain Resort receives 22 cm of snow, alerts in effect for Coquihalla, Hwy 3, Connector

Rescued B.C. parrots awaiting adoption find sanctuary via Craigslist

About 500 birds were rescued in 2016 form the World Parrot Refuge on Vancouver Island

Hats fundraiser for paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player takes off

Alberta couple wanted to help Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed in the April bus crash

Trump’s calling Trudeau ‘dishonest and weak’ sparks calls for calm

President’s advisers say tirade was response to comments PM made at the end of the G7 meeting

Most Read