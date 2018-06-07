Pixabay

Snow predicted for B.C. Highway

Kelowna - Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for snow on the Okanagan Connector

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for snow on the Okanagan Connector this weekend.

After a warm and largely dry month of May, a wet and cool weekend is in-store for much of the southern B.C. Interior. High elevation travellers routes in the Okanagan may see some snow on Sunday, the statement said.

A strong southerly flow aloft will set-up late on Friday and bring rain starting in earnest Friday night and continue through Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms giving gusty winds and increased rainfall rates are possible.

Related: 30 C in B.C., 30 cm of snow expected for eastern Canada

Over the latter half of the weekend, the strong southerly flow will shift eastwards into Alberta and be replaced with a cool and unsettled airmass. Showery conditions and scattered thunderstorms are likely to prevail on Sunday. Freezing levels are expected to fall and some higher elevation travellers routes could see some snow on Sunday as well, the statement said.

In light of the recent, lengthy stretch of dry weather conditions, increased surface run-off with localized flooding could be cause for concern this weekend.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Weather alert issued for the Shuswap
Next story
Looking to the sky: B.C. company sucks carbon from air to make fuel

Just Posted

Gas shortage has not reached the Shuswap

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

City re-opens Canoe Beach

Area had been closed down due to high water.

Weather alert issued for the Shuswap

Gusty winds, thunderstorms in the forecast

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

Bear spotted in Little Mountain trail system

People urged to use caution if walking or biking through the park

Former B.C. TV news anchor suffers hearing loss

Tony Parsons is speaking out about the importance of getting your hearing checked

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

Currently, 520 Metis children are in care

Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

The former Toronto Raptors GM was caught up in a Twitter storm when his wife used fake accounts to troll current players, staff

B.C. loggers struggle despite record lumber prices

Province gets recommendations to stabilize contractor business

B.C. woman scammed through social media

The woman said the scam occurred after they had been conversing for nearly three months

Highway 97 crash causes delays between Vernon and Falkland

Traffic backed up in both directions as crews clear scene

Residents in B.C. community protest high-risk sex offender in town

Pedophile James Conway moved to Chilliwack in July 2017

Salmon Arm student earns Trevor Linden scholarship

Brody Butts recognized for his leadership qualities and community initiatives

David Suzuki receives honorary degree for conservation

The longtime oilsands critic was greeted by cheers and boos in Edmonton at the University of Alberta

Most Read