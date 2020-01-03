Snow Report: Big week sees over 80 cm of snow for Big White

Big White has seen 82 cm of snow this week and there’s more in the forecast for the weekend

The snow just hasn’t stopped up in Big White.

The ski resort has seen 13 cm of new snow in the past 24 hours and 82 cm of snow this week — and even more is on the way.

Big White’s alpine snow base sits at 199 cm and will surely reach over 200 cm at some point this weekend.

It’s a cool -3 C in Big White right now, with moderate winds, obscured skies and limited visibility.

Today, 105 runs and 16 lifts are open.

