Snow sticks in Elkford, a week out from summer

The snow was sticking in Elkford on midday, June 13th, only a week out from the beginning of summer 2022. (Image courtesy of Tathlina Lovlin)The snow was sticking in Elkford on midday, June 13th, only a week out from the beginning of summer 2022. (Image courtesy of Tathlina Lovlin)
Elkford resident Jason Meldrum captured this image of snow falling on his clean pool in Elkford, ready for a summer which is taking its time. (Image courtesy of Jason Meldrum)Elkford resident Jason Meldrum captured this image of snow falling on his clean pool in Elkford, ready for a summer which is taking its time. (Image courtesy of Jason Meldrum)

Happy ‘Juneuary’ Elk Valley!

Precipitation which triggered a rainfall warning through the Kootenays was falling as snow on midday June 13th in Elkford where temperatures were as high as a balmy 6 degrees, a little over a week short of the official beginning of summer.

Pictures shared with The Free Press showed a blanket of white over Elkford, while another showed snow falling on a freshly cleaned pool, ready for a summer that seems a long way away.

Temperatures in Elkford are not expected to rise into the double digits until Wednesday, with snowfall expected to continue in Elkford and the north Elk Valley on Monday and Tuesday.

A large weather system in Alberta is bringing heavy rain and snow levels down as low as 1,200m according to Environment Canada.

Elsewhere in the Kootenays, a snowfall warning was issued for mountain passes west of Creston, while the entire region remains on rainfall and flood watch.

