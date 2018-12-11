Photo posted to Facebook/Revelstoke Mountain Resort,Daniel Stewart Photography | Skier: Tom Harding

Snow warning: Bad for the highways, great for the ski hills

Get your ski gear ready as area mountains are ready for you to enjoy all the Interior winter has to offer this season.

Snow warnings on area highways are bad news for motorists but good news for mountain enthusiasts. Many local ski hills are taking to social media to celebrate a bunch of fresh powder in the last week.

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna is reporting 20 centimetres of fresh powder in the last seven days with an alpine snow base of 101 cm.

Vernon’s Silver Star Mountain Resort is reporting 30 cm of fresh powder in the last week with an alpine base of 115 centimetres.

Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops enjoyed eight centimetres in the last 24 hours and 14 cm in the last week with an alpine snow base of 97 cm.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is celebrating 14 cm of fresh powder in the last 24 hours with a base depth of 122 cm.

Apex Mountain Resort is priming the mountain and getting ready to hopefully open this weekend. It saw three centimetres of fresh powder in the last week with an alpine snow base of 45 cm.

While Oliver’s Baldy Mountain Resort is also currently planning to open its runs on Dec. 14, 2018. The South Okanagan hill saw 11 cm of fresh powder in the last seven days, now holding an alpine snow base of 48 cm.

