Snowbirds aerobatics team to return to Canada after crash in U.S.

The Snowbirds have performed at airshows across Canada and the U.S. for more than 40 years

The Canadian military’s Snowbirds aerobatic team is returning home after a crash grounded the planes in the U.S. for more than a month.

Military investigators are still trying to determine why one of the Snowbirds’ famous Tutor aircraft crashed on Oct. 13 prior to an airshow at the Atlanta Speedway in Georgia.

But the Royal Canadian Air Force says it is now confident enough to fly the planes back to the team’s base in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Once they return, another investigation will be conducted to identify the cause of the crash before the team can resume flying.

The air force says the team’s spring training will be delayed by at least a month, though it is too early to say how it will affect the Snowbirds’ scheduled airshow performances next year.

ALSO READ: Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

The Snowbirds have performed at airshows across Canada and the U.S. for more than 40 years and are considered a key tool for raising awareness about — and recruiting for — the air force.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges
Next story
WATCH: Slopes open tomorrow at SilverStar

Just Posted

Collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm causes power outage

Driver receives minor injuries in accident at bottom of Kault Hill

City review concludes Salmon Arm panhandling bylaw warranted

Council now looking at other steps to meet needs of people who are homeless

Letter: No cost to showing respect, decency to Salmon Arm’s homeless population

Writer asks you to imagine yourself in the shoes of someone living on the street

Just for Kicks dancers join Shuswap Men’s Chorus for Seasons Glow

Concert scheduled for Dec. 4 at the Nexus

Salmon Arm bus stop wheels down the road to make way for Askew’s patio

Two parking spots will be lost but area to become more ‘vibrant, pedestrian friendly’

Knox Mountain area residents hold protest over homeless camp move

Residents said they were frustrated with the last minute notice

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

WATCH: Slopes open tomorrow at SilverStar

Alpine season kicks off at Vernon ski resort with prime conditions

Okanagan-based artist Megan Freedman wins international music award

The “Roots and Wings” music video won an achievement award from Global Music Awards in California

B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges

Reduced from 20 to five, elections eliminated, Adrian Dix says

Climate change threatens food production in countries that need it most: study

For some countries, average farm production could increase while fisheries decline

Summerland students stage comedy night

Acting 11 students to perform short sketches

Wine industry has grown in Summerland

Bottleneck Drive represents 18 wineries, three cideries, one brewery and one distillery

Most Read