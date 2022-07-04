The Canadian Forces' Snowbirds delighted those along the White Rock waterfront Friday afternoon, flying over Semiahmoo Bay not once, but twice, as part of a tour of several Lower Mainland communities. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Snowbirds to fly over Kelowna for airport anniversary

YLW celebrating 75 years

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be jetting across the Kelowna skyline this weekend, in celebration of an important local milestone.

The country’s most famous aircrafts will be doing a demonstration over Okanagan Lake at 1p.m. on both July 10 and July 11 to mark the 75th anniversary of Kelowna International Airport.

“We have not seen Canada’s elite Canadian Forces pilots here for years,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

With the show set to take place north of William R. Bennett Bridge, perhaps the best spots to take it all in can be found along the water from City Park to Waterfront Park.

For safety reasons, spectators are being asked not to fly drones in the area.

Following the show on Saturday, the public is invited to the KF Centre for Excellence at YLW for ‘Wings n’ Wheels’, where you can see the winged wonders for yourself and meet the pilots.

The Snowbirds fly the CT-114Tutor, which was the Royal Canadian Air Force’s standard jet trainer for about 40 years.

There will also be a food truck, face painting, music and a car show.

No road closures will be put into effect for the event.

