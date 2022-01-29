Snowfall expected on B.C. Interior highways over the weekend

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for the Coquihalla, Trans-Canada and Highway 3

Environment Canada is forecasting between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway from Saturday evening, Jan. 29, to early Monday morning, Jan. 31, 2022. (File photo)

A significant amount of snow is expected to fall on B.C. Interior highways over the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. The weather alert also applies to the North Columbia, West Columbia, West Kootenay and Elk Valley regions.

Between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall between Saturday evening and early Monday morning as a frontal system sweeps over the Interior, according to the weather agency.

Snow will begin early Saturday evening over North Columbia, West Columbia and the Coquihalla summit. Snow will then intensify in these areas and spread to the Kootenay region on Sunday morning. Snow will reach Elk Valley by Sunday afternoon and then taper off by Monday morning.

Drivers are advised to take caution as weather in the mountains can change suddenly.

To monitor road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Teck says coal sales fall below guidance as extreme cold in B.C. disrupts logistics

READ MORE: Okanagan Okie springs for Groundhog Day weather prediction in Vernon

Brendan Shykora

Environment Canada weatherSnow