UPDATE: Snowfall warning rescinded for Highway 1

Update 9:55 a.m.
The snowfall warning has come to an end.
Original
A snowfall warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.
On Monday (March 13), Environment Canada stated the stretch of highway was expecting 25 centimetres of snow. Early Tuesday morning, they said another 2-4 centimetres of snow is expected to continue to pile onto the highway.
The accumulating snow and change of weather (snow, rain, snow) can make it difficult for travellers as the roads can become slippery and visibility can be affected.
Environment Canada reminds people that weather can change suddenly in the mountains and to be prepared for the travel conditions.
