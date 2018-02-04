Snowfall warning ends, roads remain treacherous

The snowfall warning issued for the Shuswap this morning by Environment Canada ended at 2:34 p.m. but the heavy dump of snow the storm left in it’s wake is creating challenging conditions on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm.

At least three semi trucks spun out in the eastbound lane of tank hill early this afternoon reducing eastbound traffic to a single lane. With assistance from tire chains, plow trucks and the RCMP traffic was able to keep flowing as the trucks inched their way up the hill.

Environment Canada’s forecast predicts a 60 per cent chance of further snowfall overnight tonight turning into a chance of either flurries or rain showers tomorrow.

