Snowfall warning

Snowfall warning for Highway 3 between Princeton and Hope

Warnings also in effect for Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall alert for Highway 3 between Princeton and Hope for Tuesday Nov. 29 through Wednesday.

Between 15 and 25 cm of snow is expected in the area beginning Tuesday evening.

Storm warnings are also in effect for the Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector.

Both highways are expecting 20-35 centimetres of snow in the next 16 hours, causing dangerous driving conditions.

Wind is expected to reach 60 km/h on the Connector. Low visibility will also be a factor for drivers.

While the winter storm warning is in effect for the two highways, there are no alerts

Hope, Chilliwack, and Abbotsford have snowfall warnings in place. They are expecting 20-25 cm of snow in the next 16 hours, beginning Tuesday and coming to an end Wednesday evening.

