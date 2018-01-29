Snowfall warning for mountain passes

If you’re travelling by car today, you may want to read this

Snow warnings have been lifted in cities across the Okanagan, and warmer weather is set to roll in as the day goes on.

There’s still cause to be snow wary, however, when driving the mountain passes.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for Highway 3 to the Paulson Summit Kootenay Pass and the Trans-Canada Highway , on Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

RELATED: WEEKEND SNOWFALL WARNING WAS SHORTLIVED

A long period of snowfall, with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected. A moist frontal system is moving across B.C. interior today into Monday, producing heavy snowfall over several highway passes.

Heavy snow has spread into Rogers Pass, where snow accumulations of 20 to 35 cm are possible by Monday afternoon. Heavy snow is expected to continue over Kootenay Pass through tonight and into Monday afternoon. Total snow accumulation is expected to be 20 to 30 cm over that time.

RELATED: TRAFFIC SLOWED BY SNOWFALL

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langley man named deputy BC Conservative leader
Next story
Overdoses and patient support contribute to record number of transplant donations

Just Posted

Schools open, buses running after snowstorm

All schools in the North Okanagan-Shuswap are open this morning, Monday, Jan.… Continue reading

Update: CP Rail investigating train collision with pedestrian in Chase

RCMP, CP Rail Police and an ambulance responded to the Pine Street crossing on Jan. 28.

Transport trucks spun out on hill in Salmon Arm

Eastbound lane of TCH impassable due to immobilized trucks

Optimism in the Okanagan a year after mosque shooting

As the Jan. 29 anniversary of the mosque shooting approaches, optimism prevails in the Okanagan Muslim-Canadian community.

Silverbacks win sixth in a row

Whistle contributes three goals to victory over Surrey Eagles

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C. cracks down on illegal ride hailing

Drivers fined for operating without insurance, background checks

WestJet expands service out of Kelowna, Vancouver

WestJet announced expanded service and for Kelowna that means another nine flights.

Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday and a total lunar eclipse, events that by themselves are not uncommon but combined they make for a spectacular night for skywatchers in Western Canada.

Bruno Mars has a magical night at Grammys, winning 6 for 6

The 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden was held on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community facing more murder charges

Bruce McArthur now facing five murder charges related to men missing from Toronto gay village

Langley man named deputy BC Conservative leader

Ran for party in 2017

Snowfall warning for mountain passes

If you’re travelling by car today, you may want to read this

Team B.C. drops to 1-2 record at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Nanaimo based team will face Team Quebec on Monday in Penticton

Most Read