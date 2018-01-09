Snowfall warning for mountain passes

Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass to get heavy snowfall.

Throughout the Southern Interior a mix of snow flurries and rain is expected to fall on what is shaping up to be a mild winter day.

If you’re driving anywhere, however, there’s still cause to be careful.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Tuesday morning for Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Snowfall, with total amounts of 20 to 25 cm is expected.

“A frontal system will continue to move across the Kootenays today, giving snow to higher elevation sections of Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass,” reads the warning. ” Approximately 10 cm has fallen overnight with additional amounts of five to 10 cm expected today.”

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.