Crystal Schick/Yukon News Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Okanagan.

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Okanagan.

Snowfall warning for the Central and South Okanagan

10 to 15 cm is expected overnight

It will truly be a white Christmas in the Okanagan as Environment Canada is forecasting 10 to 15 cm of snow for Dec. 25.

The Central and South Okanagan is under a snowfall warning for the next 24 hours.

Due to a cold northerly wind that will funnel down the Okanagan, heavy snow is anticipated.

West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos could see heavier snowfall as the cold northerly winds interact with the relatively warmer Okanagan lakes, stated Environment Canada.

“Generally, 10 cm of snow is expected through the region, but local amounts exceeding 15 cm are possible.”

Gusty northerly winds will likely generate local blowing snow, which prompted a warning for Interior highways, as drivers should expect reduced visibility. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

READ MORE: Kelowna snowmobilers giving back after backcountry rescue

READ MORE: Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weatherOkanaganSnow

Previous story
Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed
Next story
Officer saves baby who wasn’t breathing at U.S. airport

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold accompanied wife Linda on election night. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
Year in Review: A year to be grateful for everyone who provided support to citizens, communities

A $45,000 grant from the Shuswap Community Foundation (SCF) helped the SAFE Society’s Transition House with the construction of three indoor heated and cooled dog kennels with access to an outdoor run for each dog. From left, Lindsay Wong, SCF; Paige Hilland, SAFE Society; Jaylene Bourdon, SAFE Society; Jane Shirley, SAFE Society; Ineke Hughes, SCF; Judy Moore, SCF; with dogs Tulah and Loki. (Contributed)
Year in Review: Kindness provides hope, empowerment for those impacted by violence

Kevin Flynn is chair of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board of directors. (CSRD image)
Year in Review: Past couple of years have taught us to be ready for anything

Alan Harrison is mayor of the City of Salmon Arm. (Contributed)
Year in Review: Salmon Arm community faced many challenges and persevered