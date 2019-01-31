FILE – The Trans Canada Trail, near Paldi, has no walkers or bikers as snow starts to fall on Jan. 8. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Snowfall warning for Trans Canada

Environment Canada calls for 15 to 25 cm of snow

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass as Environment Canada calls for 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.

“A slow moving frontal system will produce 15 to 25 cm of snow over West Columbia, including Rogers Pass, Nakusp and West Kootenay beginning tonight through to Saturday morning. For West Kootenay, heaviest snowfall can be expected over communities that are located at higher elevation,” Environment Canada said in a release.

Related: Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Snow will end Saturday morning as the frontal system dissipates.

Drivers are encouraged to monitor highway conditions before they leave and should be equipped for changing conditions. Current road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New “workhorse” police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash
Next story
Shuswap RCMP detachments team up to arrest suspects, recover property

Just Posted

Shuswap RCMP detachments team up to arrest suspects, recover property

Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Revelstoke RCMP recover stolen generator

Appeal launched by driver of boat in fatal Magna Bay houseboat crash denied

Leon Reinbrecht given three-year sentence after driving speedboat into a houseboat, killing a man

Former Little Shuswap Lake Band chief pleads guilty to assault

Victim said she has had suicidal thoughts and nightmares since the incident

UPDATE: Smoke the result of city sewer testing

Firefighters determine smoke coming from dried-out floor drain

Shuswap artists dialogue with paintings from community collection

Art gallery exhibition features 12 artists who give new perspective on work of deceased artists

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

Petition to decriminalize all drugs turned down by federal government

Petition garnered more than 3,000 signatures

Snowfall warning for Trans Canada

Environment Canada calls for 15 to 25 cm of snow

New “workhorse” police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash

The new Air 5 chopper is named for David John Brolin.

Vernon Shriner elected chair

Lew Rossner is the new Gizeh Shriners of British Columbia and Yukon Potentate

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Most Read