Drivers travelling on the Coquihalla Highway should continue to monitor Drive BC for changing driving conditions. (Contributed)

Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway

Total accumulations of up to 25 cm can be expected by this evening

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

Heavy snowfall continues over the Coquihalla highway, on Monday, with 5 to 10 cm beign reported.

Total accumulations of up to 25 cm can be expected by this evening.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow as the weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

READ MORE: 70-year-old Kelowna man arrested after report of shots fired inside a home

READ MORE: RV goes up in flames in West Kelowna

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Coquihalla Highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19
Next story
One dead, three others injured following stabbing in Kamloops

Just Posted

BC Hydro quick to restore power after outage affects 12,000 customers in the Shuswap

Power was out for less than an hour

Grocery runs keep Salmon Arm delivery service busy

Businesses introduce ways to support customers while limiting contact

IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19

Thousands of beds have been freed up, but patients and seniors have had to sacrifice

Salmon Arm Silverbacks meet Snakes in BCHL simulated conference final

BCHL turns to video game and players from remaining teams to crown a simulated league playoff winner

Okanagan Spirits donating free sanitizer to those most at risk during COVID-19 pandemic

The Okanagan distillery’s spirits that would have become whisky or gin is now being denatured to make hand sanitizer

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Canadian COVID-19 update: Cases spike in Quebec & Ontario; Nine O’Clock Gun salutes health workers

Comprehensive Canadian news update as of 12:30 p.m., Monday, March 30.

WATCH: Police, fire rally for Vernon hospital workers in COVID-19 fight

Sirens blaring and pots clanging, residents and emergency responders cheer on nurses, doctors

North Okanagan woman helps others apply for EI amid COVID-19

Pandemic has locals retooling skillsets to help others

COVID-19: No fines to be issued by Vernon bylaw

Officers can provide assistance ‘as may be required for purposes of enforcing public health orders’

Kelowna production company keeps filming through COVID-19 pandemic

DCD Productions uses drones so crew can keep their physical distance

One dead, three others injured following stabbing in Kamloops

Police arrested 43-year-old man at 1 a.m. on Sunday

Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway

Total accumulations of up to 25 cm can be expected by this evening

Cruise ships, one with COVID-19 on board, carry Canadians covertly through Panama Canal

Zaandam, Rotterdam pass through canal under cover of darkness in face of local protests

Most Read