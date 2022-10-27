Leaves were blowing off of the trees on Thursday (Oct. 27) afternoon in Revelstoke, and snowfall at high elevation will follow this evening according to Environment Canada. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Snowfall warning in effect for Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke

Environment Canada has released a special weather statement for Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

As the high winds subside, those in the Shuswap and Revelstoke areas should expect another dusting of snow.

Travellers on Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass could see an accumulation of up to 15 cm of snow starting tonight (Oct. 27) into Friday morning (Oct. 28) over the elevated highway passes.

According to Environment Canada, a vigorous frontal system moving across the region will give precipitation to Highway 1 at Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, and rain showers will turn to snow as snow levels drop.

Reduced visibility may be present in some areas of the highway.

Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in British Columbia from October 1 to April 30. The Shift into Winter campaign hopes to draw attention to the hazards of winter driving, to mitigate those moments.

Up-to-date road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

