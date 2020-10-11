Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan Connector

Up to 15 centimetres are forecasted to fall tonight between Merritt and Kelowna

Snowfall with total amounts of up to 15 cm is expected tonight on the Okanagan Connector. (File photo)

Environment Canada is warning those driving between Kelowna and Merritt Sunday (Oct. 11) night to be prepared for snowy conditions.

The forecast is calling for up to 15 cm of snow to fall on Highway 97C over Pennask and Kootenay Pass summits tonight.

The snow is expected to begin falling late this afternoon and quickly increase in intensity before tapering off in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Monday.

“15 cm of snowfall is possible for elevations above 1500m before freezing levels rise on Monday and the system moves into Alberta,” reads the Environment Canada weather warning.

Winter tires are mandatory on the Okanagan Connector beginning on Oct. 1 each year.

For updates on road conditions visit drivebc.ca.

