Snowfall warning in effect for Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

It’s back to winter conditions

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 3, from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

“A Pacific low pressure system is spreading snow to Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass this morning,” reads the warning from Environment Canada.

“Periods of light snow today will become heavy at times tonight as the low crosses the area. Total snow accumulations of 20 to 30 centimetres can be expected before the snow tapers off to a few flurries Friday morning.”

They go on to advise postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

