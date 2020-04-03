Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

20 to 25 cm expected from Hope to Merritt

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway, between Hope and Merritt.

It’s expected that 20 to 25 centimetres of snow will fall, according to the warning issued at 6:50 a.m., April 3. The road has already seen 5 to 10 centimetres fall overnight, caused by an upper trough over B.C.’s interior sending a stream of moisture over the highway. Another 10 to 15 centimetres is expected by early this evening.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” Environment Canada’s alert says. “Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.”

