A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla and Highway 3. (DriveBC Highway Webcam)

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Environment Canada says up to 25 cm expected by Monday night

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway as Environment Canada calls for between 20 and 25 centimetres of snow.

The warning, issued at 12:36 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, says an intense Pacific frontal system will spread heavy snow for the stretch from Hope to Merritt. Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass is expected to have similar conditions.

“Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 25 cm can be expected before the snow tapers off tonight as the frontal system departs the region,” the warning states.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Environment Canada said that weather in the mountain can change suddenly and result in hazardous driving conditions. Drivers are urged to check the road conditions through DriveBC before travelling and use winter tires and chains.

