Snowfall warning issued for Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

A winter storm is expected to roll through the area today with heavy snowfall in Revelstoke and a snowfall warning issued for the Trans Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada says amounts up to 20 cm are expected in the passes today before tapering off Wednesday morning.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the news release said. “Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

The forecast for the city is calling for a little bit less snow, 5-10 cm with southeast winds gusting 30-50 km/h.

A statement from Emcon Services warned of possible delays due to the snowfall and challenging conditions as the storm passes through.

“Please be assured that Emcon Services is well-prepared for this event with equipment and resources already in place and additional resources on standby,” the statement says.

Previous story
Canada Post union files constitutional challenge against back-to-work legislation
Next story
B.C. city considers scrapping funds for Christmas decorations

Just Posted

UPDATE: Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 1 in both directions

Cain Franson of Sicamous a USports All-Star once again

Franson will play against Canadian Junior team prospects in Victoria

Regional district wants more done to prevent quagga mussel spread

Directors to request federal review of spending on aquatic invasive species initiatives

Shuswap vigil remembers women murdered, stands firm against violence

Vigil at Okanagan College remembers women killed by Marc Lepine, murdered and missing women locally

Okanagan professor pitches passenger rail

UBC Okanagan engineering prof envisions tram train from Okanagan to Kamloops

VIDEO: Close encounter with a whale near Canada-U.S border

Ron Gillies had his camera ready when a whale appeared Dec. 7

France shooting: 2 dead, several wounded in Strasbourg

A world-famous Christmas market was put on lock down on Tuesday

Canadian warship witnesses possible violations of North Korea sanctions

Crew members on HMCS Calgary took photos and collected other information

Christine Sinclair named Canadian Women’s player of the year again

This is the 14th time Sinclair has been named player of the year

Women charged with stealing money from Okanagan hospice return to court

Susan Steen and Melanie Gray are charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000

B.C. man wants trapping laws changed after dog killed

Louis Seguin’s 10-month-old Australian shepherd died in a body-gripping trap last month

Nearly 8,000 homeless in B.C., first province-wide count reveals

Twenty-four seperate counts in B.C. cities found there are thousands of homeless in all corners of province

UPDATE: B.C. judge grants $10M bail for Huawei executive wanted by U.S.

Meng Wanzhou was detained at the request of the U.S. during a layover at the Vancouver airport

Rikhi family donates $60,000 to Penticton Regional Hospital expansion

Donation made in memory of Raksha Rikhi, a nurse from Summerland

Most Read