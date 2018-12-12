Snowfall warning issued for Highway 1 from east of Sicamous to Golden

Environment Canada says to expect 15-30 cm of snow by Thursday evening

More snow is coming over the next 24 hours. (File photo)

Another snow storm is rolling through Revelstoke tonight according to Environment Canada.

Expect 15-30 cm of snow on the Trans Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass by tomorrow evening.

“Snow will begin this evening as the storm system moves onshore, and intensify Thursday as it tracks across the the interior,” the statement says.