Snowfall warning issued for Highway 1 from east of Sicamous to Golden

Another snow storm is rolling through Revelstoke tonight according to Environment Canada.
Expect 15-30 cm of snow on the Trans Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass by tomorrow evening.
“Snow will begin this evening as the storm system moves onshore, and intensify Thursday as it tracks across the the interior,” the statement says.
A ❄️🌨snowfall warning has just been issued for Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass starting this evening & continuing till Thursday evening. Be sure to check https://t.co/WY3ExjqEiT for road conditions & adjust your driving to the conditions. #ShiftIntoWinter @DriveBC #BCstorm #BCHwy1 pic.twitter.com/goPn7gIFu4
— EMCON SELKIRK DIV (@EmconD) December 13, 2018