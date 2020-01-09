Snowfall warning issued for North Thompson and Shuswap

Up to 10 cm of snow expected beginning early Friday

More snow is on the way for the North Thompson and Shuswap.

According to Environment Canada, a Pacific weather system will be bringing heavy snow to the region beginning early Friday morning.

Read More: Update: Off-duty officer witnesses armed robbery at Salmon Arm liquor store

Read More: Man killed during attempted arrest by RCMP near Salmon Arm

As much as 10 cm of snowfall is expected by Friday evening.

Motorists are being advised to adjust their driving to changing weather conditions and to be aware that visibility can be suddenly reduced at times as the heavy snow is falling.

Read More: Recital a showcase for talented Salmon Arm Secondary dance students

Read More: Wellness centre brings health services to Sicamous high school



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter