Snowfall warning issued for North Thompson and Shuswap

More snow is on the way for the North Thompson and Shuswap.
According to Environment Canada, a Pacific weather system will be bringing heavy snow to the region beginning early Friday morning.
As much as 10 cm of snowfall is expected by Friday evening.
Motorists are being advised to adjust their driving to changing weather conditions and to be aware that visibility can be suddenly reduced at times as the heavy snow is falling.
