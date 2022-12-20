Larson Hill on the Coquihalla Highway as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 as the highway is expected 10-15 centimetres of snow and temperatures anywhere from -22 to -27, feeling like -27 to -40 with wind chill. (DriveBC)

Larson Hill on the Coquihalla Highway as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 as the highway is expected 10-15 centimetres of snow and temperatures anywhere from -22 to -27, feeling like -27 to -40 with wind chill. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Coquihalla closed southbound following multiple crashes as heavy winter weather continues

Snowfall warnings and travel advisories are in effect for Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway (5) is closed southbound due to multiple vehicle incidents at the Othello Road exit (183).

Crews are on route and major delays are expected in the area.

Original

DriveBC has put travel advisories in effect for both the Coquihalla Highway (5) and the Okanagan Connector (Highway 97) on Tuesday morning.

The advisories are following snowfall on the highway in which Environment Canada put warnings out on Monday.

On top of cold temperatures and snow, high winds are in the area as well causing drifting snow and low visibility for drivers. Travellers are advised to turn their lights on, drive slowly, and maintain distance from other drivers while navigating the roads.

The snowfall warning from Environment Canada is expected to last the whole day as 15-20 centimetres are expected to fall and winds are to reach 20-40 kilometres per hour.

Crews and equipment will be working on clearing the highways throughout the day and travellers are to expect delays.

The current temperature at -22 C, feels like -27 C.

READ MORE: ‘Dynamic and fluid’ arrest with police dogs closes Gordon Dr. intersection, Kelowna

READ MORE: Cancellations at YVR airport, BC Ferries as heavy snow and extreme cold blankets B.C.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayHighway 5Highway 97HopeKelownaMerrittOkanagan

Previous story
Brawl breaks out at company Christmas party in Princeton
Next story
Construction of Shuswap Healing Centre delayed after artifacts found on Sicamous site

Just Posted

A Christmas tree is among the gifts given to those people without homes who are living in a tent encampment across from the former Salvation Army Lighthouse Emergency Shelter on 3rd Street SE in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
As temperatures plummet, showers at warming centre in Salmon Arm appreciated

Leha Marshall and Crystal Wood of U-Grow Girl, and Kailee Amlin, Lindsay Wong and Gena Ginn of Shuswap Cider Co., collaborated on a fundraiser that involved partial sales from a haskap cider to support a retreat for women survivors of sexual abuse. (File photo)
Donations help Shuswap’s U-Grow Girl host first retreat for survivors of childhood sexual abuse

SASCU director June Stewart presents Salmon Arm Salvation Army Food Bank’s Jen Gilfillan Lt. Joel Torrens with a cheque from SASCU for $7,000. (Contributed)
Thousands of dollars given by SASCU to North Okanagan-Shuswap food banks

(@joepompliano/Twitter)
Morning Start: Adidas and Puma creators