Central Okanagan Search and Rescue located and extracted a lost sledder from Little White Mountain on Sunday, May 10, 2020. (Photo - COSAR)

Snowmobiler airlifted to safety after spending night on Little White Mountain in Kelowna

COSAR and the RCMP collaborated to locate and extract the sledder

A snowmobiler was airlifted to safety after spending the night on Little White Mountain over the weekend.

On Saturday, May 9, a male sledder went out to have one last ride before the snow melted, only to have his snowmobile get stuck.

He then walked back to his truck and drove to town to get some tow equipment before returning to his snowmobile. He subsequently spent the night with his machine in the -1C temperatures.

When his roommate notice he wasn’t home on Sunday morning, she called RCMP, who called Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. More than a dozen volunteer members gave up their Mother’s Day plans and, along with local RCMP and Coldstream Helicopter, began the search.

Both the RCMP and COSAR worked together to locate his vehicle at Canyon Lakes Trail and Pooley FSR and then shortly after the helicopter located the man near Canyon Lakes. Fortunately, the helicopter was able to extract the man and bring him back to his vehicle where RCMP and COSAR escorted him out of the area.

COSAR reminds adventure seekers that we are still in a pandemic and they should err on the side of caution.

