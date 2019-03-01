Snowmobilers caught in caribou closure near Revelstoke

The four individuals were spotted from helicopter by B.C. conservation officers

Four snowmobilers were caught in a caribou closure south of Revelstoke last month.

On Feb. 6, B.C. conservation officers were patrolling by helicopter an area called Silvercup Ridge, which is roughly 100 km south of Revelstoke near Trout Lake. They spotted four individuals within the closed boundaries and with ground support were able to confirm their identity.

Silvercup Ridge is near Trout Lake. (Google map)

Since 2009, the B.C. government has closed areas to snowmobile use across Mountain Caribou ranges. From midnight Dec. 31 to Apr. 15, there are closures in many areas throughout B.C. Some areas include: Frisby, Sale, Keystone/Standard Basin and Caribou Basin. Detailed maps of areas closed can be found at: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/fw/wildlife/snowmobile-closures/

READ MORE: New auxiliary conservation officer in Revelstoke area – for now

According to Joe Caravetta, Regional Manager and Inspector Conservation Officer , the four individuals have not been arrested. However, the matter is still under investigation. It’s possible that court action may be taken against the four and a judge will decide the penalty. This may be the first time court action has been taken in the Revelstoke area for snowmobiling in a caribou closure.

However, Caravetta says overall most people have been compliant with the closures.

“I believe word is out that we fly regularly.”

Conservation officers patrol caribou closures by air, roughly once a week.

In previously cases, if caught, fines were $575 and enforcement officers had the right to impound machines.

Although no tickets were handed out last year, conservation officers did find machine tracks in caribou closures in the Revelstoke area.

In 2015, there were 24 enforcement acts.

In January, conservation officer Dan Bartol for Revelstoke area was quoted in a previous article saying, “It only takes one snowmobile to cause significant disturbance to caribou.”

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
British nautical maps from century ago help B.C. researchers chart kelp beds
Next story
Walmart to make ‘every effort’ to keep disabled greeters

Just Posted

Council votes against neighbours, for density in Hillcrest

Residents’ concerns included setbacks, density, steep slopes, tree removal, emergency access

Baby Britton makes billboard debut for David Foster Foundation

Young Shuswap heart-transplant recipient helps promote organ donation

School District 83 ahead of the province on providing hygiene products

District schools among few in the province ensuring supply for female students

Okanagan-Shuswap: Ready for spring? Sorry, cold will persist around the valley

Environment Canada is forecasting cold and flurries

Drones reported to be disturbing bird sanctuary

Shuswap naturalists would like city to put up signs to keep osprey, grebes safe

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Wilkinson apologizes for comments made about rental crisis

BC Liberal leader was under fire for calling renting a ‘fun’ and ‘wacky’ time

Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

More than 50,000 scams were reported across Canada last year

Okanagan police officers collaborate to create a safer Kelowna

The rollout of KOaST, otherwise known as Kelowna Outreach and Support Table, started Tuesday

Canada approves extradition for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

Chief financial officer is wanted in the United States on allegations of fraud

Canada announces shipwreck plan that could sting dumpers with $6M in fines

While Spain maps its sunken treasure galleons, Canada cracks down on modern shipwrecks

Headbanging lineup announced for 2019 Armstrong Metal Fest

The festival is celebrating its 11th anniversary July 12-13

Iron Chef winner to Kelowna cannabis producer to create edibles

Flowr’s world-class R&D team to research and develop high-quality edible products

Snowmobilers caught in caribou closure near Revelstoke

The four individuals were spotted from helicopter by B.C. conservation officers

Most Read