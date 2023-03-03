Snowplow damaged by passing car on Highway 97A in Armstrong

One of AIM Roads trucks was damaged while plowing snow after a vehicle tried to pass on the right-hand side.

The incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 26 on Highway 97A in Armstrong, near Rosedale avenue.

AIM Roads said motorists are not supposed to pass snowplow trucks on the right, as it is dangerous. Luckily no one was hurt in the incident and the employees at AIM Roads managed to repair the truck and have it back on the road within two hours.

“This time we were extremely lucky this unit was repairable and able to be placed back out on the road. During a major weather event like we were experiencing, having equipment go down due to careless driving even for a short period is unjustifiable,” AIM stated.

Now, the company is warning drivers to not pass on the right and be cautious around vehicles plowing snow. Operators of the vehicles will pull over to the side of the road when it is safe to do so to allow cars to pass.

“Be patient and understand the crews are doing the best job they can while also ensuring the roads are safe and to Ministry specification,” said AIM.

