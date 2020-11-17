AIM Roads provides highway infrastructure maintenance and service solutions for the South Okanagan (SA08) and Okanagan-Shuswap (SA13) service areas. (Contributed) AIM Roads provides highway infrastructure maintenance and service solutions for the South Okanagan (SA08) and Okanagan-Shuswap (SA13) service areas. (Contributed)

AIM Roads provides highway infrastructure maintenance and service solutions for the South Okanagan (SA08) and Okanagan-Shuswap (SA13) service areas. (Contributed) AIM Roads provides highway infrastructure maintenance and service solutions for the South Okanagan (SA08) and Okanagan-Shuswap (SA13) service areas. (Contributed)

Snowstorm a challenge for North Okanagan-Shuswap highways contractor

AIM Roads’ maintenance of side roads during Nov. 10 snowfall didn’t meet requirements

A recent bout of heavy snowfall in the North Okanagan-Shuswap proved to be a challenge for the region’s highways contractor.

Several collisions occurred in the Shuswap on Highway 1 during a snowstorm on Tuesday, Nov. 10. In one incident, police reported a semi driver lost control, the truck jack-knifed and went off the road between Salmon Arm and Blind Bay. No injuries were reported.

Regarding snow clearing and maintenance of the highway on that day, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said its contractor for the region, AIM Roads, was found to be in compliance with contract requirements. However, that wasn’t the case for side roads.

“Due to the focus on numbered and high-volume routes,” the ministry commented, “there were some lower volume side roads that were identified by AIM Roads as being out of contract specifications.”

Police said road conditions were a factor in a fatal collision that occurred east of Salmon Arm on Highway 1 on Oct. 26. Regarding the late October snow event, the ministry said it found AIM Roads to be in compliance with contract requirements.

Read more: AIM Roads ready to tackle winter on Shuswap highways

Read more: AIM Roads responds to abuse of staff, public frustrations in Okanagan-Shuswap

When the contractor is not meeting expectations, the ministry can issue a non-conformance report. When this is done, the contractor is required to correct any issues and create an action plan to address the issues in the future.

Examples of non-conformance include: when maximum snowfall accumulations are exceeded, and when response times for restoring traction are not being met.

“We also look to the contractor to proactively identify their own challenges and provide us with the steps they are taking to mitigate the issues, as was the case in the November 10th snowfall event,” stated the ministry.

The ministry said it works closely with AIM Roads to resolve non-conformance issues, and ensure the contractor is meeting the maintenance contract requirements.

“We encourage people with safety concerns regarding road conditions in their area to contact their local maintenance contractor,” said the ministry.

The ministry reminds drivers to use the appropriate winter tires, drive to conditions and to check DriveBC for the most up-to-date highway travel information before heading out in winter driving conditions.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armtrans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lake Country man to spend 2.5 years in prison for assaulting a woman

Just Posted

AIM Roads provides highway infrastructure maintenance and service solutions for the South Okanagan (SA08) and Okanagan-Shuswap (SA13) service areas. (Contributed)
Snowstorm a challenge for North Okanagan-Shuswap highways contractor

AIM Roads’ maintenance of side roads during Nov. 10 snowfall didn’t meet requirements

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest suspect in several crimes on Nov. 16, 2020 following foot chase. (Black Press file photo)
One arrest in South Shuswap closes several investigations, police say

Foot chase nabs suspect wanted in three break-and-enters, collision and other offences

David Allard, president of the Salmon Arm Métis Associaition, speaks of Louis Riel’s importance before the Métis flag is raised at Salmon Arm city hall on Nov. 16, 2020 in recognition of Louis Riel Day in B.C. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Significance of Louis Riel Day displayed in Salmon Arm city hall courtyard

Métis association members gather to raise flag, honour Riel and his belief in equality, justice

FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo, (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
18 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Two people are in hospital with another in ICU

<ins>Vernon London Drugs staff Joanne Reynolds, from left, Tyra Gall, Michele Materi-Baker, Tate Wiggin and Peggy Price display some of the bags of Stocking Stuffers for Seniors that were donated for Vernon and area residents.</ins> Those interested in brightening Christmas for local seniors can visit participating London Drugs and pick a tag off the tree and return their donations by Dec. 16. (Morning Star file photo)
Okanagan drug store stuffs seniors’ stockings for Christmas

London Drugs’ popular holiday seniors’ program returns amid COVID-19

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kelowna Law Courts. (File photo)
Lake Country man to spend 2.5 years in prison for assaulting a woman

The matter faced several complications in court due to allegations the lead investigator sent inappropriate texts to the victim

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Through its Sponsor a Salmon program, the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre is giving people a chance to play a direct role in protecting local salmon stocks. (Martin Hippmann photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap program gives people direct role in protecting salmon stocks

Kingfisher Interpretive Centre launches Sponsor a Salmon initiative

Big White Ski Resort currently has an alpine snow base of 60 centimetres. (Contributed) Big White Ski Resort has an alpine base of 170 cm of snow. (Contributed)
Big White Ski Resort set to open early

Pass holders will now be able to hit the mountain on Nov. 19

Mare McHale is a student at Okanagan College. (Contributed)
Okanagan College student hits the books after writing a book

Mare McHale published a book in January of this year about her family’s journey over the last five years

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

Most Read