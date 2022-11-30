A Canada Post worker and mail box. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

A Canada Post worker and mail box. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Snowstorm halts mail delivery in some B.C. cities as Canada Post issues red, yellow alerts

Storm brings arctic chill, heavy snow and punishing winds to parts of coastal B.C.

On Wednesday (Nov. 30), Canada Post issued “red” and “yellow” delivery service alerts for parts of British Columbia due to inclement weather and significant snowfall.

A red service alert means Canada Post has suspended delivery for the day and won’t send delivery agents out or recall them.

A yellow service alert means “we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays. Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so,” Canada Post says. “The safety of our employees is our number one priority.”

Red delivery service alerts were issued for the following regions:

Vancouver Island, specifically Nanaimo and Parksville

Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam, Delta, Langley, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, Surrey and White Rock

Fraser Valley, specifically Mission

Yellow delivery service alerts were issued for the following regions:

Vancouver Island, specifically Campbell River, Courtenay, Duncan, Ladysmith, Qualicum Beach and Victoria

Metro Vancouver, including Burnaby

Fraser Valley, specifically Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Maple Ridge

Comox Valley

• READ MORE: Storm brings arctic chill, heavy snow and punishing winds to parts of coastal B.C.

Canada Post says such alerts can be issued for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event. For more details, visit the alerts page on canadapost-postescanada.ca, or call 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BC StormCanada PostSnow

Previous story
Chlorine alarm closes Vernon pool
Next story
VIDEO: Trudeau says nothing off the table when it comes to Smith’s new ‘sovereignty’ act

Just Posted

Sorrento-Blind Bay Community Park will have an outdoor rink developed and snow clearing maintenance provided by the Shuswap Trail Alliance. (CSRD website)
Ice rink returning to Sorrento-Blind Bay Community Park thanks to partnership

The three Salmon Arm Rotary clubs, First United Church and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church have teamed up, along with the food banks and social service agencies, to provide 600 Christmas dinners-to-go on Dec. 25 to members of the community. (File photo)
Rotary clubs in Salmon Arm step up again to provide Christmas dinners for all

The District of Sicamous is looking for contractors for its snow removal equipment registry. (District of Sicamous photo)
Contractors wanted for Sicamous snow removal registry

Salmon Arm Secondary Drama 11/12 students are rehearsing for their upcoming production of The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs, which runs Dec. 13 and 14 at the Sullivan campus theatre. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Fairy tales fracture with comical results in upcoming Salmon Arm Secondary production