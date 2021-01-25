Snowy days ahead for the Okanagan and Shuswap

The region could get up to 5 cm by Thursday

Flurries will continue to fall across the Okanagan and Shuswap on Monday and into Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, the region should not expect a significant amount of snow in the next two days.

However, on Wednesday a low-pressure system will move up from Oregon bringing precipitation to the area.

Metrologist Lisa Erven said the Okanagan and Shuswap could see up to 5 cm of snow by the end of day Thursday.

Temperatures will sit around near normal for this time of year with a daytime high of 0 C and an overnight low of -7 C.

The snow should clear by Friday, with a chance for sun and cloud in the forecast.

READ MORE: West Kelowna firefighters called to ATV rescue in Glenrosa

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Snow