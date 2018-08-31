Snowy Mountain fire still smoky

Two of the three fires near Keremeos are considered held.

Keremeos residents will continue to see smoke coming from the Snowy Mountain wildfire, but BC Wildfire Service says the fire is still burning in established boundaries.

As of Friday afternoon, the fire remains listed at 17,068 hectares in size and is being held.

“Community members can still expect to see smoke within the perimeter over the coming weeks. This is common with large wildfires and will continue until the region receives significant rainfall or snowfall. If smoke is seen coming from well within a fire’s perimeter and the area is surrounded by black, burned material, this is typically not a concern,” a release from BC Wildfire states.

No crews are currently working the Snowy Mountain fire, but BC Wildfire continues to monitor it while fighting other fires in the area including Old Tom Creek and the Cool Creek fires.

The Old Tom Creek fire burning about seven kilometres west of Olalla is listed at 1,025 hectares in size and is held.

There are 126 firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment actioning the fire.

Air support is available.

The Cool Creek fire is listed as out of control and estimated at 14,372 hectares in size.

“High winds yesterday slowed down danger tree falling due to safety concerns which in turn slowed down control line construction. Terrain remains as a challenge for crews,” a release from BC Wildfire Service stated.

There are currently 70 firefighters and 16 pieces of heavy equipment actioning the fire.

