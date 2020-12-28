Snowy week ahead forecast for Shuswap including New Year’s Day

Sunshine and clouds predicted to break up snowfall on Tuesday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Dec. 30

Snow remains on the trees in Salmon Arm Monday morning, Dec. 28, after a snowfall overnight, with more snow forecast throughout the week. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

It looks like a snowy week ahead in the Shuswap, with the odd time out for sunshine.

On Monday evening, Dec. 28, the Environment Canada forecast calls for clouds with a low of minus 5 C.

Tuesday, the sun will show its face, with a high of minus 2.

Tuesday night, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Dec. 30, snow is forecast, with no amount specified.

The low will be minus 6 Tuesday night, with a high of minus 1 during the daytime on Wednesday and a low of minus 2 overnight.

On Dec. 31 the sun will show itself again, along with clouds. A high of zero is predicted with periods of snow New Year’s Eve and a low of minus 4.

On New Year’s Day, snow is forecast for what are expected to be virtual Polar Bear swims, with a high of minus 2. Overnight a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a low of minus 3 are predicted.

The weekend will be cloudy throughout with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers forecast for Saturday, Jan. 2 and Sunday, Jan. 3. Lows may dip to minus 3 and highs may warm up to plus 4.

