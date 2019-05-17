Footage of a break-in at Raven’s Crest condo in Big White. Photo: Cindy Shaw Facebook

Social media enraged with string of break-ins at Big White

Several reports have been made of thefts at multiple residences

Multiple suspected break-ins have been reported at numerous residences in Big White over the past week.

Vacant units at Raven’s Crest condo building were targeted, where reports of ski equipment and electronics were stolen.

The Big White community has taken to social media to share video, photos and information in hopes that the community can help track down the suspected thieves, and that the information could potentially help the RCMP.

READ MORE: Hell’s Angel’s ‘prospect’ charged with aggravated assault

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Water Park re-opens for May long weekend

Posts from Facebook and other social media say that the RCMP have been notified.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Free training and a job – care aide incentives at Okanagan longterm care centre
Next story
One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Just Posted

Shuswap woman seeks new legs, feet for beloved pet duck and chicken

Salmon Arm Innovation Centre rises to challenge of printing prosthetics for farm fowl

One year after heartbreaking B.C. search, wife reflects on late husband

First anniversary of Ben Kilmer’s disappearance, and a search that galvanized Vancouver Island

Send the kids to camp this summer at the Epic Sports Academy

Both camps are offered in Salmon Arm and Armstrong

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected to continue

Keep your umbrellas handy, Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the weekend.

Boating safety tips ahead of May long weekend

Kelowna Yacht Club encourages boat renters to get their boater examination course

VIDEO: Grey skies for this May long weekend

A mix of sun, clouds and showers are in the forecast

The Old Guys reunite to play out spring

Salmon Arm Jazz Club hosts June 13 concert at Nexus

99% of B.C. homeowners exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

The B.C. government has received nearly all declaration forms to opt out of the 0.5-per-cent tax

Update: Mission’s Playa Del Sol Resort under evacuation

Residents asked to leave the area after hazardous materials found in a neighbouring unit

LETTER: Medical cannabis treatment was ineffective

I used up the bottle with no indication of pain relief whatsoever

LETTER: Accident could happen at Summerland skatepark

One of the cement paths leads onto the road

Fashion Fridays: White sneakers

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Long-awaited end to Canada’s tariff standoff with U.S. finally at hand

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Most Read