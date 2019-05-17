Social media enraged with string of break-ins at Big White

Multiple suspected break-ins have been reported at numerous residences in Big White over the past week.
Vacant units at Raven’s Crest condo building were targeted, where reports of ski equipment and electronics were stolen.
The Big White community has taken to social media to share video, photos and information in hopes that the community can help track down the suspected thieves, and that the information could potentially help the RCMP.
Posts from Facebook and other social media say that the RCMP have been notified.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.