Social media threat leads to arrest of Salmon Arm Secondary student

When student arrested Thursday morning, June 14, no weapons were found

A threatening social media post led the Salmon Arm RCMP to take a Salmon Arm Secondary student into custody on the morning of June 14.

A message from SAS Sullivan campus principal Rob MacAulay emailed to students and their parents said school staff were made aware of the threatening post this morning. The RCMP and school staff quickly determined the location of the student and the student was detained. No weapons were found.

“The safety of our students is always out top priority. Please be assured that we are committed to providing a safe learning environment for our students. We take this incident very seriously,” the message reads.

Staff Sergeant Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP said they have a male student in custody and the investigation is ongoing but there are no other credible threats to student safety.

