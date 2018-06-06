Soda stolen after break-in at Blondies

Theives smashed a glass door to gain entry to the coffee shop

Burglars went to extreme lengths to quench their thirst, shattering the glass door of a Sicamous coffee shop in the early hours of the morning on June 5 and making off with some cash and several cans of pop from a cooler inside.

The Sicamous RCMP were called to Blondies Cafe at approximately 6 a.m. on June 5 and found that someone had forced entry. An RCMP forensic identification team member examined the scene for further evidence, but no arrests have been made.

There was no damage to the coffee shop besides the door.

Anyone who has information concerning this break enter and theft may contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-837-2878.

