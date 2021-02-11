Solsqua-Sicamous bridge closing temporarily for geotechnical assesment

Drivers trying to go north of the Eagle River will have to use Cambie Solsqua Road

With bridge construction well underway on the project to replace the Solsqua-Sicamous bridge. Motorists should expect delays of up to half an hour. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

The Solsqua-Sicamous bridge will be temporarily closed to the public beginning at midnight on Feb. 12

The closure is required for a geotechnical assessment related to the replacement of the bridge which is already underway. According to a notice from the district, after the assessment the plan is to have the bridge reopened in a timely manner. A traffic control light has been in place at the bridge for over a month and construction has caused traffic delays of up to half an hour.

Access to the north side of the Eagle River will remain available using Cambie-Solsqua road east of Sicamous.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this closure and detour may cause. We continue to apply our best efforts on this project, and are working as safely and efficiently as we can to bring you the brand new bridge that our community deserves,” the notice from the district states.



