The makers of Jif peanut butter are recalling some of its products due to potential salmonella contamination. (Courtesy of Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The makers of Jif peanut butter are recalling some of its products due to potential salmonella contamination. (Courtesy of Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Some Jif peanut butter products recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

Jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 should be disposed of immediately

The makers of Jif peanut butter are urging Canadians to check their recent purchases as they issue a recall for some products due to potential salmonella contamination.

The J.M. Smucker Co. issued a voluntary recall Saturday for a number of peanut butter products sold in Canada, including creamy, light and crunchy peanut butter products.

The company, which is issuing the recall in cooperation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, says jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 should be disposed of immediately.

The Canadian recall follows an American outbreak of salmonella affecting 14 people in 12 states that has been linked to Jif peanut butter.

Salmonella symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting and in rare cases can cause arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis and urinary tract symptoms.

Consumers who would like to report symptoms or who have questions are encouraged to contact Jif.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaFoodHealth and wellness

Previous story
Lengthy passport processing delays present problems for B.C. resident
Next story
Kelowna commercial property interest thriving

Just Posted

Accommodations at the Quaaout Lodge in the Shuswap, near Squilax, were engulfed in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Andrew McCausland photo)
Shuswap resort engulfed in flames

Western painted turtles get their name from their western distribution and their finely detailed red, yellow and green markings. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: ‘Super powered’ western painted turtles re-emerge in the Shuswap

The Okanagan Basin Water Board has launched its Make Water Work campaign for 2022. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan residents encouraged to get the most out of their water use

Today, the city of Victoria, B.C. is a picturesque location and a popular tourist destination. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Are you ready for Victoria Day?