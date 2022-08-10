This burned tree along Highway 3A is a hazard and could come down onto the road. It’s an example of the dangers of opening the highway too soon, said BC Wildfire. (BC Wildfire)

This burned tree along Highway 3A is a hazard and could come down onto the road. It’s an example of the dangers of opening the highway too soon, said BC Wildfire. (BC Wildfire)

Some Keremeos Creek fire evacuation orders and alerts rescinded

Evacuations lifted for over 40 properties along Hwy 3A corridor

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has rescinded evacuation orders for selected properties along the Highway 3A corridor for the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

Evacuation orders have been rescinded for properties from Twin Lakes to just north of Olalla along the Highway 3A corridor. This includes selected properties along Sheep Creek Road. Those evacuation orders were issued Aug. 1 and 3.

The properties remain under evacuation alert.

Highway 3A will remain closed for through traffic, said RDOS. Checkpoints have been established along Highway 3A to restrict to only local traffic accessing properties on evacuation alert. Due to the threat of wildfire, these properties will remain on evacuation alert.

The communities of Olalla, Apex and sections of Green Mountain Road remain on evacuation order.

The RDOS has rescinded evacuation alerts for over 130 properties in the Twin Lakes and White Lake Road area.

As of Aug. 10, there are 493 properties that remain on evacuation and 909 on evacuation alert, including portions of Keremeos village.

A RDOS map shows where evacuation orders and alerts have been rescinded.

A RDOS map shows where evacuation orders and alerts have been rescinded.

As its reached day 13 since its inception, the Keremeos Creek wildfire is has shown no growth overnight as it continues to sit at an estimated 6,836 hectares.

Overnight conditions were favourable as BC Wildfire Service crews continued to work on hotspots, patrol the perimeter and work along Highway 3A.

Drone-operated thermal scanning was used overnight to assist crews in eliminating hotspots along the Highway 3A corridor as part of efforts to speed up safely allowing evacuees to return home.

“While we’ve made good progress on this fire, it is still very much an out-of-control wildfire,” said BC Wildfire in a media briefing Wednesday morning.

BC Wildfire said Highway 3A in Olalla is still very much a work zone for them so it isn’t expecting to open Highway 3A to regular traffic in the next few days.

There is no timeline on when this fire will be out. It’s a very large footprint for this fire so it will be a considerable amount of time before we can contain this thing,” said BC Wildfire information officer Mikhail Elsay.

READ MORE: Cooler temperatures helping Keremeos Creek wildfire

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022Breaking News

Previous story
Daytime smash and grab at Penticton office supplies
Next story
Delivering new services ‘complicated,’ Freeland says of planned dental care program

Just Posted

Caden Dehoog, one of the instructors at the 2022 BC Hockey Summer Officiating School from Aug. 4-8, grew up in Salmon Arm and loves the path of refereeing he’s taken. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm hockey referee skates from student to instructor

Tony Massil reads the Sesame Street book We’re Different. We’re the Same. to Enzo Reid, Harris Massil, Mackie Baoween and Dominic Reid at the Summer Bash event hosted by SASCU and the Shuswap Children’s Association at Blackburn Park on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
In photos: Summer Bash! in Salmon Arm

The District of Sicamous will be accepting mail-in ballots for the 2022 local government election. (File photo)
Sicamous and CSRD accepting mail-in ballots in upcoming local government election

On this map, which city staff said is a conceptual drawing for planning and discussion purposes only, the light red lines show how 9th Avenue NE would divert southward over three lots and then eastward to line up with the 8th Avenue NE intersection. The city is purchasing the lot at 881 30th St. NE. (City of Salmon Arm image)
City buying lot in Salmon Arm for future 9th Avenue NE improvements