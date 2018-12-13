Some Kotex tampons recalled in Canada and U.S.

In some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

Kimberly-Clark is recalling regular absorbency U by Kotex Sleek tampons in Canada and the United States after reports of the tampons coming apart upon removal.

The American company says that in some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

In a news release posted online, Kimberly-Clark says there also have been a small number of reports of infections, irritation and injury, but did not specify how many.

The company is advising people to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as vaginal injury, irritation, urogenital infections, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting.

Specific lot numbers can be used to identify whether products are part of the recall, which can be found at the bottom of the packaging.

A full list of the recalled lot numbers is available on the Kimberly-Clark website.

Read more: Coroner determines B.C. teen died of toxic shock syndrome while camping

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.