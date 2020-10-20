Some residential streets to become snow routes in Salmon Arm

Parking on several residential Salmon Arm streets will be diminishing this winter, while access for emergency vehicles, snowplows and other vehicles is expected to improve.
Council has approved a city staff request to put in temporary, November 1 through March 31, snow routes in a variety of locations. Parking will be prohibited on the side of the road opposite to the sidewalk in these subdivisions or residential areas. That side of the road will then be used to pile snow for the purpose of allowing safe traffic flow along the streets.
Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, told council on Oct. 13 that snow routes will be designated in areas where there is congestion not only with snow but with traffic. He said crews often find vehicles are parked roadside so that snow plow operators cannot safely complete their task.
“Maplewood subdivision (24th Street NE) is primarily one of the biggest ones. We had some first-responder issues along that street at one point, so we’re trying to be proactive. We’ve identified the locations in discussion with staff and the actual operators to determine which streets we would prioritize,” he said.
The streets being designated as snow routes are as follows:
• Second Street SE;
• Harbourfront Drive NE;
• 23rd Street SE, 24th Street SE, 14th Avenue NE and 15 Avenue NE (Hillcrest
subdivisions); and
• 24th Street NE (Maplewood subdivision).
City crews will not be removing the snow piled on the one side of these streets during winter months, depending on the snowfall. If the snow bank created were to get too large, it would be removed.
“If we’re doing clear-out, it’s typically in a cul-de-sac area where the snow has just accumulated and we don’t have any place to put it anymore. But on a residential street, we use the boulevard. We now have the snow blower which we can go along and clean out an area if we have to, but we don’t haul away because it’s way too costly and we don’t have enough storage areas where we can actually put the snow,” Niewenhuizen explained.
The city already has a similar process restricting parking with the downtown snow route.
Coun. Kevin Flynn asked if overnight parking on the street during winter is discouraged.
Niewenhuizen replied that downtown in the primary commercial area, overnight parking is discouraged because city crews go in for clean-out.
“We do have areas along Second where we’ve established snow routes and we do try to discourage parking overnight because we clean most of those streets during the evening.”
To a question from Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond regarding notification, Niewenhuizen said notices will be hand-delivered and placed in doorways, signs will be installed, there may be a media release, and information will be placed on the city’s website.
