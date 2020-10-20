Some residential streets to become snow routes in Salmon Arm

Parking will be restricted to one side of the road so snow can be piled on other side

Vehicles parked on Harbourfront Drive make it difficult for city crews to clear snow from the roadway. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Parking on several residential Salmon Arm streets will be diminishing this winter, while access for emergency vehicles, snowplows and other vehicles is expected to improve.

Council has approved a city staff request to put in temporary, November 1 through March 31, snow routes in a variety of locations. Parking will be prohibited on the side of the road opposite to the sidewalk in these subdivisions or residential areas. That side of the road will then be used to pile snow for the purpose of allowing safe traffic flow along the streets.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, told council on Oct. 13 that snow routes will be designated in areas where there is congestion not only with snow but with traffic. He said crews often find vehicles are parked roadside so that snow plow operators cannot safely complete their task. The problem is usually, but not always, found in newer subdivisions with basement suites, he said.

“Maplewood subdivision (24th Street NE) is primarily one of the biggest ones. We had some first-responder issues along that street at one point, so we’re trying to be proactive. We’ve identified the locations in discussion with staff and the actual operators to determine which streets we would prioritize,” he said.

The streets being designated as snow routes are as follows:

• Second Street SE;

• Harbourfront Drive NE;

• 23rd Street SE, 24th Street SE, 14th Avenue NE and 15 Avenue NE (Hillcrest

subdivisions); and

• 24th Street NE (Maplewood subdivision).

City crews will not be removing the snow piled on the one side of these streets during winter months, depending on the snowfall. If the snow bank created were to get too large, it would be removed.

“If we’re doing clear-out, it’s typically in a cul-de-sac area where the snow has just accumulated and we don’t have any place to put it anymore. But on a residential street, we use the boulevard. We now have the snow blower which we can go along and clean out an area if we have to, but we don’t haul away because it’s way too costly and we don’t have enough storage areas where we can actually put the snow,” Niewenhuizen explained.

The city already has a similar process restricting parking with the downtown snow route.

Coun. Kevin Flynn asked if overnight parking on the street during winter is discouraged.

Niewenhuizen replied that downtown in the primary commercial area, overnight parking is discouraged because city crews go in for clean-out.

“We do have areas along Second where we’ve established snow routes and we do try to discourage parking overnight because we clean most of those streets during the evening.”

Coun. Debbie Cannon asked about how streets were chosen, noting that Second Street SE is an older part of town and a very narrow street.

“How do you decide which streets, because there are quite a few more very narrow streets in that area?”

Niewenhuizen said city operators can tell which streets they’re having difficulty on.

“And typically some of the older streets, they don’t have driveways. They have lane access, and people still park on the street there. So it’s different scenarios.

“The newer subdivisions, we’re finding that the R8s, the residential suites, may be causing some issues because people aren’t parking in the driveways, they’re parking on the street. So they’re not actually utilizing the spaces the property owner was required to have for an R8. It really varies.”

To a question from Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond regarding notification, Niewenhuizen said notices will be hand-delivered and placed in doorways, signs will be installed, there may be a media release, and information will be placed on the city’s website.

marthawickett@saobserver.net

On-street parking on 24th Street NE in the Maplewoods subdivision creates problems when the snow falls. (City of Salmon Arm image)