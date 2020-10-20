Vehicles parked on Harbourfront Drive make it difficult for city crews to clear snow from the roadway. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Vehicles parked on Harbourfront Drive make it difficult for city crews to clear snow from the roadway. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Some residential streets to become snow routes in Salmon Arm

Parking will be restricted to one side of the road so snow can be piled on other side

Parking on several residential Salmon Arm streets will be diminishing this winter, while access for emergency vehicles, snowplows and other vehicles is expected to improve.

Council has approved a city staff request to put in temporary, November 1 through March 31, snow routes in a variety of locations. Parking will be prohibited on the side of the road opposite to the sidewalk in these subdivisions or residential areas. That side of the road will then be used to pile snow for the purpose of allowing safe traffic flow along the streets.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, told council on Oct. 13 that snow routes will be designated in areas where there is congestion not only with snow but with traffic. He said crews often find vehicles are parked roadside so that snow plow operators cannot safely complete their task. The problem is usually, but not always, found in newer subdivisions with basement suites, he said.

“Maplewood subdivision (24th Street NE) is primarily one of the biggest ones. We had some first-responder issues along that street at one point, so we’re trying to be proactive. We’ve identified the locations in discussion with staff and the actual operators to determine which streets we would prioritize,” he said.

The streets being designated as snow routes are as follows:

• Second Street SE;

• Harbourfront Drive NE;

• 23rd Street SE, 24th Street SE, 14th Avenue NE and 15 Avenue NE (Hillcrest

subdivisions); and

• 24th Street NE (Maplewood subdivision).

Read more: City snowplowing crew receives rare kudos for its work

Read more:Residents raise concerns about sidewalk snow removal

City crews will not be removing the snow piled on the one side of these streets during winter months, depending on the snowfall. If the snow bank created were to get too large, it would be removed.

“If we’re doing clear-out, it’s typically in a cul-de-sac area where the snow has just accumulated and we don’t have any place to put it anymore. But on a residential street, we use the boulevard. We now have the snow blower which we can go along and clean out an area if we have to, but we don’t haul away because it’s way too costly and we don’t have enough storage areas where we can actually put the snow,” Niewenhuizen explained.

The city already has a similar process restricting parking with the downtown snow route.

Coun. Kevin Flynn asked if overnight parking on the street during winter is discouraged.

Niewenhuizen replied that downtown in the primary commercial area, overnight parking is discouraged because city crews go in for clean-out.

“We do have areas along Second where we’ve established snow routes and we do try to discourage parking overnight because we clean most of those streets during the evening.”

Coun. Debbie Cannon asked about how streets were chosen, noting that Second Street SE is an older part of town and a very narrow street.

“How do you decide which streets, because there are quite a few more very narrow streets in that area?”

Niewenhuizen said city operators can tell which streets they’re having difficulty on.

“And typically some of the older streets, they don’t have driveways. They have lane access, and people still park on the street there. So it’s different scenarios.

“The newer subdivisions, we’re finding that the R8s, the residential suites, may be causing some issues because people aren’t parking in the driveways, they’re parking on the street. So they’re not actually utilizing the spaces the property owner was required to have for an R8. It really varies.”

To a question from Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond regarding notification, Niewenhuizen said notices will be hand-delivered and placed in doorways, signs will be installed, there may be a media release, and information will be placed on the city’s website.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmSnow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

On-street parking on 24th Street NE in the Maplewoods subdivision creates problems when the snow falls. (City of Salmon Arm image)

On-street parking on 24th Street NE in the Maplewoods subdivision creates problems when the snow falls. (City of Salmon Arm image)

A photo of 24th Street NE in the Maplewoods subdivision following a successful snow removal after residents in each house were notified to move vehicles from roadway. (City of Salmon Arm image)

A photo of 24th Street NE in the Maplewoods subdivision following a successful snow removal after residents in each house were notified to move vehicles from roadway. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Previous story
Green leader Sonia Furstenau promises to convert BC Ferries back into Crown corporation
Next story
U.S. Justice Dept. files landmark antitrust case against Google

Just Posted

Sorrento Food Bank Manager Tina Hyssop and treasurer Carmen Burt receive a $1,000 from Joyce Adrian Sotski of The Third House and Shuswap Association of Writers president Debra Turner. The money was raised through the sale of Celebration of Creativity, a collection of works by local writers and artists. (Shirley Bigelow DeKelver photo)
Collection of creative works by Shuswap artists benefits food banks

Sorrento and Second Harvest food banks receive $1,000 donations

Bicycle sales soared over the summer as it was an activity people could enjoy together while maintaining physical distance. (File photo)
Column: Opportunities available, even during pandemic

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

An investigation is underway after reports of individuals linked to the sex trade were spotted near the notorious Salmon River Road property that was the subject of an extensive search in 2017 (pictured) that uncovered the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer file)
Sex workers called out to area near Sagmoen farm: Vernon Mounties

Curtis Sagmoen, convicted in relation to assault of sex trade workers, is prohibited from soliciting escorts

Vehicles parked on Harbourfront Drive make it difficult for city crews to clear snow from the roadway. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Some residential streets to become snow routes in Salmon Arm

Parking will be restricted to one side of the road so snow can be piled on other side

selfie.
Morning Start: Selfies Kill More People Than Sharks

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

Working smoothly together on May 11, 2020, health minister Adrian Dix, B.C. Liberal health critic Norm Letnick, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and sign language interpreter Nigel Howard. (B.C. government video)
COVID-19 co-operation a casualty of B.C.’s pandemic election

NDP’s Horgan weaponizes senior care, B.C. Liberal Wilkinson calls for ‘wartime economy’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s snowball tournament proceeded in a physically-distanced and scaled-down fashion on October 17. (Contributed)
Snowball tourney wraps Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s outdoor season

Tournament has been played annually for over 25 years.

A 34-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Williams Lake Monday, Oct 19, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake man treated for gunshot wound after accidental shooting: RCMP

Police are reminding residents to ensure firearms are not loaded when handling them

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 127 fatal overdoses in September, roughly 4 each day

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continued to see the highest numbers of overdoses

(Black Press Media files)
Early voters more likely to favour NDP, but overall B.C. election is tightening: poll

According to Elections BC, 383,477 people cast a ballot during advanced voting days

Blotter bug
Updated: Highway 1 reopens near Revelstoke after morning crash

DriveBC says to watch for traffic congestion

(Pixabay)
Wave of racist emails ‘unleashed’ on B.C. researchers investigating racism in health care

The team has received close to 600 calls and emails since the investigation started in July

With local MLA Adam Olsen looking on, BC Greens leader Sonia Furstenau said a Green government would convert BC Ferries into a Crown corporation Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Green leader Sonia Furstenau promises to convert BC Ferries back into Crown corporation

Promise comes Monday afternoon with five days left in campaign

Most Read