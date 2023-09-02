The map shows addresses and areas now under an All Clear status, as the evacuation alerts issues by the CSRD were rescinded Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (CSRD image)

Some Shuswap evacuation alerts rescinded

Alerts downgraded to All Clear in some parts of Electoral Areas C and G

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has downgraded some evacuation alerts in Electoral Areas C and G in response to continued firefighting efforts at the Bush Creek East blaze.

An update from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) on Saturday, Sept. 2 at around 3:15 p.m. states that evacuation alerts, pursuant to the Emergency Act Program, issued on Aug. 19 and Aug. 25, affecting unincorporated areas known as Little River, Cruickshank Point, Sorrento, Notch Hill, West Blind Bay, Skimikin and Tappen have been downgraded to All Clear status.

There are still hazards in the area that residents may encounter on their properties, warns the CSRD.

Consult the Shuswap Emergency Program’s emergency mapping dashboard to determine if your property is in the All Clear zone.

Evacuation orders or alerts may need to be reissued at any time, said the CSRD. Monitor the CSRD and Shuswap Emergency Program websites for more information.

