Some Vernon water taps run dry today

Some Okanagan Landing residents will be without water today.

A water main break has occurred along Okanagan Landing Road which requires emergency repairs. While repairs are underway, a temporary water outage will be experienced by residences in the 5800 – 6200 blocks of Okanagan Landing Road and along Harbour Heights Road. The service interruption begins at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 and is expected to last approximately four to six hours.

Residences in the following areas will experience reduced water service and should note the water interruption area could expand without notice:

• Properties west of the 6200 block of Okanagan Landing Road to the border of the Outback;

• Longacre area;

• Sunset Properties;

• Whitepoint Road;

• Predator Ridge .

“All residents in the affected areas are asked to make necessary arrangements to have a short-term water supply available before the interruption begins (such as filling bathtubs, pots and containers), and to conserve water use as much as possible to reduce impact to the system,” Greater Vernon Water officials said.

In anticipation of this temporary service change, Vernon operations and fire rescue services have reviewed the available water resources for the Okanagan Landing and Predator Ridge areas and have confirmed the area reservoirs are full and available for use and have contingency plans in place in case of emergency.

When your water service resumes you may experience turbidity in the water. If this occurs, run your cold water for up to five minutes to clear your lines.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption will cause and thanks everyone for your patience and cooperation.”

