Son of Stomp organizer encouraged after meeting with Sicamous council

Son of Stomp organizers wish to host the event at Sicamous’ Dog Park on July 15-16. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Son of Stomp organizer Diane Gloux was optimistic after meeting with Sicamous council regarding the event being held in the district’s Dog Park.

Gloux was given the opportunity to make a presentation about the event and efforts to bring it to the community at council’s April 13 meeting.

“I was quite pleased with the way they heard me last night…,” said an upbeat Gloux. “I just feel very confident with the direction and guidance and steps they told me.”

Having picked up the mantle from organizers of the Summer Stomp, Gloux told council she’d communicated with district staff she was looking for permission to hold a similar but smaller event at the Dog Park, July 15-16.

“Because I’d never done this before, I said in the phone call, any and all direction, advice on procedures, protocols, would be greatly appreciated,” Gloux told council. “Please mould me so I could get this done correctly.

“All of a sudden a meeting was set up and it was very quick. I was extremely excited, feeling very optimistic that this was fast tracking due to the history of the similar event going for six years here in town.”

Gloux said during her meeting with staff, she received advice on permits and certain steps needed. Gloux said as that meeting was winding down, she asked three or four times if the event was confirmed and if she could proceed to promote it.

“The answer that came back was, ‘I don’t see why not. We have a few steps we have to go through,’” said Gloux. “So what did we do? First thing Monday morning we started promoting it. Well, according to a recent news article, I guess there were more steps to be taken and, for that, my bad. I didn’t know. I thought my phone call, my meeting, were the protocols, the procedures. I don’t know. I seriously don’t know.”

During a special meeting of council on April 6, staff informed council of the meeting with organizers and that they had not yet applied for a permit. The Son of Stomp’s website, displayed in council chambers, suggested the event would be proceeding at the Dog Park.

Mayor Terry Rysz was supportive of meeting with the organizers but councillors (Coun. Jeff Mallmes was absent for the discussion) had different opinions, and one, Coun. Bob Evans, suggested a meeting could be “a waste of time for those guys to come next week.” Coun. Malcolm Makeyev stressed the organizers didn’t have a location, and they were selling tickets at “extreme risk to themselves.”

During her presentation, Gloux attempted to address council’s concerns and perceptions of the event and those who attend it. (Gloux said she had volunteered with the Stomp for 19 years.)

“I can say almost everyone that shows up, and I say almost because there has been a history of some other bikers there, but they’re people who have a passion to ride bikes,” said Gloux. “They wear leathers for protection, you know, so it keeps out the wind.… I don’t like the stigma of the word “bikers.”

As for starting off with a small event, Gloux explained, “we have to start off somewhere and I didn’t want to start off in the red.”

“I want to be able to donate, like Summer Stomp did. I remember watching the cheques out in Silver Creek, I remember watching the cheques here. Just lots of giving, and that’s what we want to do.”

After Gloux’s presentation, Rysz spoke in favour of the event and its benefit to the community.

“I don’t see where one event is going to make any much difference than the other event, and I do think that what you’re trying to do is bring a bunch of people together and you will be beneficial to this community,” said Rysz.

Town manager Evan Parliament thanked Gloux for her presentation. He said he wanted to set the record straight.

“I think this just started with the misunderstanding of jumping ahead on the marketing without council having an opportunity to hear what you presented tonight, and I believe we got most of our questions answered tonight.”

Makeyev apologized to Gloux, commenting council got caught off guard, and “sort of got defensive.” He also provided some direction on the process staff and council follow to approve the event.

Council encouraged a permit application be submitted for the Son of Stomp event and, because it isn’t meeting again until May, agreed to hold a special meeting to address it.

Throughout her presentation, Gloux welcomed any and all direction staff and council might provide to help her with the application process.

“I am open to further instruction and steps I must take but please, allow this event to take place,” said Gloux. “The last two years have been one heck of a ride. We want a bit of normal in our lives. We want to support the local businesses.”

