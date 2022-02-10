Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation: Decision on possible referendum expected March 2

On March 2, the Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation Study Advisory Committee is expected to decide if there’s enough support to proceed to a referendum creating a new Sorrento-Blind Municipality within the South Shuswap. (CSRD map)

A referendum on incorporation may happen this spring for South Shuswap residents within the proposed “Sorrento-Blind Bay Municipality.”

The final meeting of the Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation Study Advisory Committee is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2. At the meeting, the committee will determine if there’s enough public support to proceed to a referendum on incorporation and the creation of a municipality currently referred to as the Sorrento-Blind Bay Municipality. Only residents of the proposed municipal area (see map below) would be allowed to vote in the referendum.

The committee’s recommendation on the referendum will be reviewed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board when it meets on March 17. A recommendation in favour, if supported by the board, would then go to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs for final approval. Following this process, a date would be set for the referendum – April 30 has been suggested as a possible date.

As part of the CSRD’s ongoing community engagement process, an online survey was recently launched to gather “any additional feedback residents may wish to provide” on options presented to the public, which are highlighted in a brochure that was mailed out to residents, and is also available on the CSRD’s website under “Areas” and “Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation Study.”

The website and the brochure explain if a referendum isn’t recommended, or is unsuccessful, the regional district will proceed with dividing Electoral Area C, the South Shuswap, into two electoral areas. Area “C1” (as it’s tentatively named) would include Sorrento and Blind Bay, Notch Hill, Balmoral and Carlin, and would be represented on the CSRD board by its own director.

“The provision of local services would be very similar to the situation in Sorrento and Blind Bay today,” reads the brochure. “The CSRD, as the community’s local government, would be the primary local service provider, responsible… for most local government services, including planning and building inspection, utilities, fire response, bylaw enforcement, parks and recreation and others.”

The province would continue to manage the local road network and set road maintenance standards, as well as be responsible for the provision of local policing.

For more information, visit csrd.bc.ca.

