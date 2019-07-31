Source of loud bangs in Salmon Arm remains mystery

Police say noises near town could be fireworks, gunshots, propane cannons to scare birds, animals

It was not a dark and stormy night, but a shot did, indeed, ring out. Or a bang.

And the mystery of where the sound came from remains.

While many residents heard what sounded like a shot or shots, or perhaps fireworks, it’s not so easy to track down where they originated.

Several residents told the Observer a loud bang was heard around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 – a sound that seemed to come from the vicinity of old Auto Road, below the Hillcrest area and above Fifth Street SE.

Two or three bangs in the same area were heard a couple of other nights over the past 10 days, after 10 p.m., disturbing dogs in particular.

Staff Sgt. Scott West at the Salmon Arm detachment said police receive complaints about such noises, most in rural areas with some proving to be fireworks.

“We have had some within the city, somewhere around Hudson and Beatty; there was one believed to be fireworks from other witnesses, one up around 4th…,” he said.

Regarding the Hillcrest area, he noted that orchards sometimes use propane cannons to keep birds away from crops – which make a loud bang but don’t send out a projectile.

Andy Kemitzis with Sandy Acres Berry Farm on 40th Street SE near the airport says he has one of the propane cannons, but rarely uses it. The last time was about a month ago, he says, when a bear with cubs was frequenting his place.

Other than that, about eight years ago he used the cannons frequently when his farm was growing cherries for sale, but no more. He says they could be set to go off at intervals – every hour or half hour – but usually only a couple of hours at a time.

Staff Sgt. West says a man target practices above the hydro line on the side of Mt. Ida, but that’s likely a bit far away to have been the bangs heard recently.

“We’ve had complaints about that before, and have gone up and spoken to him and he’s shown us where he’s doing it. It is being done in a safe manner but you can hear the shots that go off the mountain wall there,” he said, noting the man is a licensed firearms holder and is not within city limits.

At the city, Kevin Pearson, director of development services, said he is not aware of complaints received regarding the noises in question. He said the city’s firearms bylaw dates to 1991 and, in his 19 years with the city, hasn’t heard of it being enforced. Any complaints after-hours would likely go to the RCMP, he added.

West said police frown on fireworks or shooting as the summer temperatures heat up. He notes that when officers practice at the rifle range in South Canoe, they make sure they have their police car trunks open with a fire extinguisher handy in case anything ignites.

He adds that the area is all gravel and the operators are very responsible so the risk is minimal.

“They’re really good out at the range.”

If you have information about the recent noises, feel free to let the Observer know at: marthawickett@saobserver.net.

