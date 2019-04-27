South Africa marks Freedom Day; apartheid ended 25 years ago

Calls for more jobs for South Africa’s black majority and respect for the rights of the LGBTI community have marked Freedom Day celebrations commemorating the 25th anniversary of the end of apartheid.

Singing and dancing punctuated one gathering on Saturday of about 3,500 people on the outskirts of Johannesburg.

A quarter-century ago South Africa’s blacks finally were able to vote, bringing democracy to the country. But long after the brutal apartheid system of racial discrimination, speakers said many still struggle to find a decent life.

Gauteng province Premier David Makhura says South Africa’s people need jobs and land. He also says all South Africans must respect the rights of gay citizens.

The Associated Press

A woman with the South African flag attends Freedom Day celebrations in Kwa-Thema Township, near Johannesburg, Saturday April 27, 2019. Sporting colorful outfits, South Africans celebrate Freedom Day, the holiday marking the 25th anniversary of the end of the brutal system of racial discrimination known as apartheid. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
A woman attends Freedom Day celebrations in Kwa-Thema Township, near Johannesburg, Saturday April 27, 2019. Sporting colorful outfits, South Africans celebrate Freedom Day, the holiday marking the 25th anniversary of the end of the brutal system of racial discrimination known as apartheid. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
A boy passes a mural depicting the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto, South Africa April 27, 2019 as the country celebrates Freedom Day. The country celebrates the day which commemorates the 25th anniversary of the end of apartheid. (AP Photo/Mujahid Safodien)
People attend Freedom Day celebrations in Kwa-Thema Township, near Johannesburg, Saturday April 27, 2019. The country celebrates the day which commemorates the 25th anniversary of the end of apartheid. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
People attend Freedom Day celebrations in Kwa-Thema Township, near Johannesburg, Saturday April 27, 2019. The country celebrates the day which commemorates the 25th anniversary of the end of apartheid. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
A gospel choir performs at Freedom Day celebrations in Kwa-Thema Township, near Johannesburg, Saturday April 27, 2019. The country celebrates the day which commemorates the 25th anniversary of the end of apartheid. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

