Authorities investigate the scene of a fatal Amtrak train crash in Cayce, South Carolina, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. At least two were killed and dozens injured. (Tim Dominick/The State via AP)

South Carolina train crash leaves at least 2 dead, more than 110 injured

Amtrak crash happened early Sunday morning

A crash between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train in South Carolina has left at least two people dead and more than 100 injured.

The State newspaper reports the crash happened about 2:35 a.m. Sunday near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road in Cayce, South Carolina. All passengers were removed from Amtrak 91, which was operating from New York to Miami.

Amtrak says the lead engine and a few passenger cars derailed.

There were eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers on board.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster tweeted out his condolences to those affected:

