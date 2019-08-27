Annick and Edmund Lim head out on a previous Kidney Walk. Annick is a kidney recipient and is always one of the top fundraisers. The Penticton walk raised the second highest amount in the province this year. (Western News file photo)

South Okanagan city second highest in B.C. for Kidney Walk fundraising

Penticton was once again one of the top fundraising regions for the Kidney Walk in B.C.

The results are in and the nearly $30,000 raised at the annual Kidney Walk Penticton (South Okanagan) in June was the second highest in B.C.

“Our esteemed Kidney Walk co-ordinator Susan Keyes led us to another victory,” said Annick Lim, a kidney recipient who raised the single largest amount of $6,000 at the walk. “I think the Kidney Walk was awesome.

“I always say little old Penticton, the little town of Penticton, it’s shocking to me, you go to Surrey and you go to Vancouver and you have millions of people but we come in second place.”

READ MORE: Fundraiser for Okanagan Kidney Walk May 5 at IGA

Crediting the local media for helping get the message out, and the fact the city has a huge heart when it comes to donating to the cause, Lim was thankful for all the support.

In February of this year Lim celebrated the 20th anniversary of her transplant, the organ she received from her father when she was just 22 years old.

For the Penticton woman, quite literally, helping raise money, for the cause is in her blood.

“I know where it goes and I know how much it helped me when I needed it and now my thing is just paying it forward to help someone else,” said Lim who was the 2015 poster child for the B.C. Transplant Society. “It’s my passion and it’s made me a better person.”

READ MORE: Annick Lim celebrates milestone anniversary and record-breaking organ donations across B.C.

She has raised over $90,000 in the 11 years she has volunteered with the Kidney Foundation and her goal in 2020 is to reach the $100,000 mark.

“I know it’s a lot, but I know I can do it,” she said.

 

