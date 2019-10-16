South Okanagan dangerous offender guilty plea struck down

Ronald Teneycke’s trial for failing to comply with a non-communication order has been delayed yet again. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News)

Ronald Arthur Teneycke, a South Okanagan dangerous offender serving an indefinite sentence, was back in Penticton Provincial Court on Wednesday by video for failing to comply with a non-communication order in December 2018.

READ MORE: South Okanagan dangerous offender in court for violating no-contact order, sends letter to victim

Teneycke, 56, is charged with allegedly sending a letter to Oliver resident, Wayne Belleville, last Christmas. In July 2015, Teneycke shot Belleville in the back while posing as a hitchhiker on Baldy Mountain Forest Service Road. The incident resulted in a five-day man-hunt, and he was later caught in a Cawston orchard.

READ MORE: South Okanagan dangerous offender back in court

During his appearance on Oct. 16, the provincial court judge had to strike down the guilty plea Teneycke made on Aug. 21 because he failed to elect his choice for trial, either by judge or judge and jury.

This is not the first administrative error that has resulted in delays. At the beginning of the court process for the charge in the spring, Teneycke, who is representing himself, was sentenced to an additional nine months when it was discovered that he had not entered a plea, and the process would need to start again. He has also fired lawyers and claimed he couldn’t find anyone to represent him.

Teneycke will appear again in court at a later date.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.